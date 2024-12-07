Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 83.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM in the second quarter worth $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06. The company has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.