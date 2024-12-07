Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

