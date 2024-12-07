Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFG opened at $103.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.