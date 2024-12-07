Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $97.11 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.87.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

