Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,036 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

