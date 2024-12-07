Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NOVA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.22. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, CFO Eric Michael Williams bought 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,680. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,660.56. The trade was a 16.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 118,517 shares of company stock worth $439,605. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

