Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,116 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

