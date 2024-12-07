Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,160 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,336.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

