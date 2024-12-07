Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96. 7,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 7,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Roots Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.50 million, a PE ratio of 200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.10.

About Roots

(Get Free Report)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.