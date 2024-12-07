Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1,792.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $569.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $551.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.36 and its 200-day moving average is $551.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.22 and a 12-month high of $580.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

