Royal Bank of Canada Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $215.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.62, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 838,722 shares of company stock valued at $136,732,309. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after buying an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $6,250,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 19.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

