Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $20.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MAX opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.96 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,058,963.30. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 276,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.