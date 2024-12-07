Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

DPM opened at C$12.83 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

