Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 14.47%.
Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals
In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Trading Halts Explained
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.