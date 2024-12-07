Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

WOOF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 931.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 89,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

