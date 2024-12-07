Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $23,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.
GE Vernova Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GEV stock opened at $346.46 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.45.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
