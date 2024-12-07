Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.14 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total value of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,032,950. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock worth $88,422,088. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $266.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

