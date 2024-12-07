Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $26,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $2,643,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $37,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $1,970,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

