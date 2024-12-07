Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE LNG opened at $221.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $228.10.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.56.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

