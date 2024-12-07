Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 19,122 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $28,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 646,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 43,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 104,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

