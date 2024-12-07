Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,969,000 after buying an additional 102,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after buying an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,514,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,965,000 after acquiring an additional 148,431 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.90.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $498.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.44 and a 200 day moving average of $355.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $506.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.