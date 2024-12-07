Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

