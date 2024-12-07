SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 228,093 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth $4,066,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

