SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,788 Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GENC

About Gencor Industries

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.