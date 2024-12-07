SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,521 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABCB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $559,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,610.04. The trade was a 22.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.