SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,970,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,544,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 913,231 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

