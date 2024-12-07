SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Monica Barry sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $331,318.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,463.60. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,607 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $554,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,133.04. This represents a 18.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,974 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $215.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $221.19.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.