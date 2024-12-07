SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.27.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

