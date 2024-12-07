SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 299 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.86 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

