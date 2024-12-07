Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $566.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $499.00 to $566.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.59.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Stock Down 0.2 %

SAIA stock opened at $515.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $22,979,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Saia by 11.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $7,058,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $437,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.