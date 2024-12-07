Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra set a $343.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $361.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.26 and a 200-day moving average of $272.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.