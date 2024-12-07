Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Shares Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 1,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Sasol Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.