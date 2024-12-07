Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$18.76 and last traded at C$18.92. Approximately 70,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 70,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.46.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 210.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.03, for a total value of C$125,166.00. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

