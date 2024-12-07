Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Director James Buckly Jordan Sells 64,408 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $551,976.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,375.64. This trade represents a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Buckly Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, James Buckly Jordan sold 1,288 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $11,682.16.

On Monday, November 18th, James Buckly Jordan sold 1,472 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $11,761.28.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 23.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SERV opened at $11.80 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SERV has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Further Reading

