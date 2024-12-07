Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CFO Sells $20,167.00 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,300 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $20,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,351.21. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

