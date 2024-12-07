Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Stock Price Up 43.5% – Still a Buy?

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report) shot up 43.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.84). 3,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.98).

Shore Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.60.

About Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

