Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 489,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 631,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

