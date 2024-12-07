SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIF opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,281 shares during the period. SIFCO Industries comprises about 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

