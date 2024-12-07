Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $2.10 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05.

Simon Property Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 134.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Shares of SPG opened at $183.81 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $129.08 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

