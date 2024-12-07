Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,780,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 633,072 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 655,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 489,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.19.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

