SK Growth Opportunities Corporation Announces Amendment to Business Combination AgreementSK Growth Opportunities Corporation, NASDAQ: SKGRU, has entered into an Amendment to Business Combination Agreement with Webull Corporation, according to a recen

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

