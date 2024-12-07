Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.41 and traded as high as $32.29. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 2,292 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1361 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
