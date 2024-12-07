Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.41 and traded as high as $32.29. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 2,292 shares.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1361 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( NASDAQ:RNSC Free Report ) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned about 1.99% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

