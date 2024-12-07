Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

