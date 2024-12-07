Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Sells $62,238.40 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,238.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,484 shares in the company, valued at $215,510.40. This trade represents a 22.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Solid Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of SLDB opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
