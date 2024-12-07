Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Sells $62,238.40 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,238.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,484 shares in the company, valued at $215,510.40. This trade represents a 22.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SLDB opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLDB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

