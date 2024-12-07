Soros Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,488 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 53.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

