SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000.

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

