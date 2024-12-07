SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.