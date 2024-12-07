Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 80,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Spectral Medical Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$146.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$97,500.00. 18.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

