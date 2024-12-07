State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State Street Corp grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,272 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,701,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Humana by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Humana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.5 %

Humana stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.75. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $488.89.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.