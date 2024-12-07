State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,031,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 57.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $461,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $29,280,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,099.74 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 116.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,791.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.67.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

