State Street Corp Purchases 627,253 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.86% of Cardinal Health worth $1,566,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $122.78 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

